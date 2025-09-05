MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 412,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $27,885,676.89. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,708,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,727,155.13. This represents a 12.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.55. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.