MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.34. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $106.40 and a 52 week high of $180.80.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.98 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

