MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,608 Shares of Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 87.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $106.52.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.543 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

