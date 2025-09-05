MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,757 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,770,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,173 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,584,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 476,372 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 669,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 424,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody bought 3,500 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $56,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,169 shares in the company, valued at $969,924.28. The trade was a 6.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

