MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of Calix, Inc $CALX

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 91.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $61.01 on Friday. Calix, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CALX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Calix

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,300. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,126,015.20. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,000. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.