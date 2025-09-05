MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Albany International Corporation $AIN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Albany International by 2,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Albany International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $62.68 on Friday. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

