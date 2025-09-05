MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 84,800.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Biohaven from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

