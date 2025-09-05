MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,190,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 4,673.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,708 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 12,207.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,498,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,654 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $771,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,991.34. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $39,009,156. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

