MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kinetik by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Kinetik by 4,129.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on Kinetik and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $42.69 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 3.16.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 8.21%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.62%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

