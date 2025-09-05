MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Century Communities worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Century Communities by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Century Communities by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Century Communities by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.