MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Silver Standard Resources Inc. $SSRM

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silver Standard Resources were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.85 to $18.95 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Silver Standard Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SSRM opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. Silver Standard Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of -0.08.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silver Standard Resources Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

