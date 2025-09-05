MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 164.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Werner Enterprises to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.50.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $28.82 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

