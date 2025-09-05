MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

