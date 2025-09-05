MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Select Medical worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 320,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 600.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,755,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,515,000 after purchasing an additional 270,488 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $13.00 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

