MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Select Medical worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 320,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 600.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,755,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,515,000 after purchasing an additional 270,488 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Price Performance
NYSE:SEM opened at $13.00 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.
Select Medical Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
