MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%.Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

