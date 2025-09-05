Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000.

MIRM stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 0.92. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,742. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,624. 14.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIRM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

