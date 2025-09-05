Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.7%

NEM opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

