Northern Trust Corp Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 108,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,070 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.39.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1,902.0%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

