Northern Trust Corp Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.12 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $933.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,995.10. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana Sue Ferguson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,102.24. This trade represents a 46.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBH shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.