Northern Trust Corp Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,535 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 89,949 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at $14,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 487,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Bank of America began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,090,513.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,211.97. This represents a 39.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

