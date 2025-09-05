Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 386.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 481.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 29.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

