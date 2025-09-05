Northern Trust Corp Sells 63,696 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,376,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.19. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%.WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,036,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,382.98. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Report on WisdomTree

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.