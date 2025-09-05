Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,463 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 1,091.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

