Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,083 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 206,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.9%

Sonoco Products stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.