Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $164.00 price objective on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.08.
Shares of OSK stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.
In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
