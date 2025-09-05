Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,607 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 174.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 95,314 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 175,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

