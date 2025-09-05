Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,217 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,874 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.6% in the first quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 490,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,499 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.9%

CSIQ stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $650.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Solar

About Canadian Solar

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.