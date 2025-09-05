Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFMV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.97 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.21. The company has a market cap of $293.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

