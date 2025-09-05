Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Chemed by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.25.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $460.19 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $408.42 and a 12-month high of $623.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total transaction of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

