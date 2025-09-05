Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 398.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

