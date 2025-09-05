Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sirius XM by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.2%

Sirius XM stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

