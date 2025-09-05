Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.42 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

