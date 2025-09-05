Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $155,000 Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Equitable by 45.1% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 149.1% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 61.0% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 68.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 356,732 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,691.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 186,943 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Equitable Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE EQH opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

