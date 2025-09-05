Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF $RSPH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RSPH stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $718.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

