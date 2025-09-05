Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $158,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,382 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.