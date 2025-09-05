Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $162,000 Position in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF $ITEQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.19% of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Stock Performance

ITEQ opened at $55.14 on Friday. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Company Profile

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

