Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $165,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,847.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.5%

ALSN opened at $89.33 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $98.38.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

