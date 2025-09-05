Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Allete, Inc. $ALE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 155.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Allete were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allete by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 44.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allete Price Performance
Allete stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.84. Allete, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $66.46.
Allete Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Allete’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.
About Allete
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
