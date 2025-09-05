Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $172,000 Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in XPO were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,052,000 after acquiring an additional 306,928 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 437,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 1,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

