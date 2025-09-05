Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NU were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,317,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in NU by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NU by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785,851 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in NU by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,856,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

NU stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

