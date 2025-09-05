Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $184,000 Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 280 shares of company stock valued at $267,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $926.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $960.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,161.73. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $766.51 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

