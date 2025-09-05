Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $191,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,510,000 after buying an additional 390,650 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJT opened at $21.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

