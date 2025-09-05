Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $201,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.6% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 71,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.8% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $192.55 and a 12 month high of $252.64.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.42%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

