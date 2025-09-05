Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $205,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

EXAS opened at $51.41 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

