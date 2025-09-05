Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in BCE by 67.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 77.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. Cibc World Mkts cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

BCE Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:BCE opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE, Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 437.93%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

