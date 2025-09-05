Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,465 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 22.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 23.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

