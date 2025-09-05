Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TransUnion by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TransUnion by 194.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 33.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,783.04. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $443,405. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.