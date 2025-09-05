Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 105 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,810,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,318,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after buying an additional 342,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.2%

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.42.

Get Our Latest Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.