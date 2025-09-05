Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 17,575 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,249,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,073,000 after purchasing an additional 621,761 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,338,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 190,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $6,627,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,443,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,615,362.88. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

