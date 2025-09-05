Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 202 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF $SHE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHE. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $125.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $126.78.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.